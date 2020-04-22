Kent State receiver Antwan Dixon, who missed two seasons while battling a rare blood disorder, has received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA.

Dixon missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons because of aplastic anemia, an autoimmune disease where the body fails to produce sufficient blood cells. He received a bone marrow treatment from his father, Anthony, and recovered in time for the 2018 season.

Dixon started seven games in 2018, recording 52 receptions for 532 yards and two touchdowns. The Fort Myers, Florida, native was named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.

Last fall, he appeared in all 13 games and recorded 34 receptions for 333 yards. Dixon finished with a season-high 99 receiving yards and a touchdown in Kent State's Frisco Bowl win over Utah State.

"I am really excited about the outcome for Antwan," Kent State coach Sean Lewis said in a prepared statement. "He was one of the first individuals we learned about when we arrived at Kent State and to have him and his energy for another season is great. I am excited to see what the future holds for him and the rest of the team this fall!"