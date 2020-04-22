How to watch NFL draft prospects, classic college football games

The NFL draft starts Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App), and all week, ESPNU will be airing top college football games from 2019 that feature the top prospects. On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, top games and moments will be shown -- including the College Football Playoff National Championship. On Thursday, classic college football games will air.
Here is the schedule (all times Eastern).
Wednesday
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Big 12 championship - Baylor vs. Oklahoma (2019)
4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Clemson vs. UNC
7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Wake Forest vs. Clemson
9:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. - Ole Miss vs. Alabama
Thursday - Classic College Football
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Michigan vs. Wisconsin (2001)
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Holiday Bowl - Texas vs. Oregon (2000)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Miami vs. Clemson (2005)
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Ole Miss vs. Miss State (1997)
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Rose Bowl - Wisconsin vs. TCU (2011)
10 p.m. - 12 a.m. - USC vs. UCLA (2004)
Friday
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Ohio State vs. Nebraska (2019)
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - South Carolina vs. Alabama (2019)
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Minnesota vs. Auburn (2019)
9 p.m. - 12 a.m. - Oklahoma vs. LSU (2019)
Saturday
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Reese's Senior Bowl Practice #1
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Reese's Senior Bowl Practice #2
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Reese's Senior Bowl Practice #3
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Reese's Senior Bowl Practice #4
8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - 2020 College Football National Championship - Clemson vs. LSU
11 p.m. - 2 a.m. - Coaches Film Room: 2020 National Championship