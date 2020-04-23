LSU landed ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver JoJo Earle on Thursday, adding the No. 68 ranked recruit to its class.

Earle is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver from Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas, who chose the Tigers over Texas, TCU, Oklahoma and Georgia among others. He is on the smaller side, but what he lacks in size he makes up for with his big play ability.

His last two seasons in high school, Earle 2,691 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with 695 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Earle can fly and should add another dynamic receiver to LSU's offense.

While this is an important commitment for LSU, the Tigers haven't gotten off to a fast start in the 2021 class. With Earle committed, LSU now has three ESPN Jr. 300 commitments with linebacker Raesjon Davis and wide receiver Deion Smith.

With six total commitments, that number of ESPN Jr. 300 prospects is still behind 11 other teams in terms of the most top 300 commitments.

That isn't a concern just yet as there has been a dead period created by the stay at home orders due to concerns over COVID-19. LSU has typically relied heavily on junior days and spring visits to help in their recruiting efforts and were unable to hold most of those visits this spring because of the dead period.

There are still plenty of uncommitted prospects listing LSU, though, and the staff is continually adapting to virtual measures, including video calls with recruits, to combat the restrictions.

Earle is a big piece to get things started in the right direction for LSU and could help create a snowball affect as more and more recruits start to announce their decisions.