Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is taking an unpaid week, joining about 200 other leaders in the university system to do so in response to the budget crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joan Gabel announced the furloughs earlier this month.

Fleck confirmed Thursday on a video conference call with reporters that he's taking part, saying he and his wife, Heather, "immediately jumped on it."

"Anything we can do to continue to help," Fleck said.

Fleck's 2020 salary is $4.6 million.