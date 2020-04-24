PULLMAN, Wash. -- The Whitman County coroner says a Washington State football player who was found dead in his apartment last month died of acute intoxication.

Coroner Annie Pillers said Friday that 22-year-old Bryce Beekman died after consuming a combination of fentanyl and promethazine. Fentanyl is a powerful pain killer, while promethazine is commonly used to relieve allergies.

Pillers said the death was ruled accidental.

The senior defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead in his Pullman apartment March 23.

In a statement, Beekman's family said it was "grateful for the national outpouring of love and support. It is a clear sign of all the lives that were touched by Bryce. We encourage everyone to remember how his bright smile, genuine personality, and amazing spirit brought people together, which is what made him such a wonderful family member, real friend, and great teammate."

The statement also said the family has many questions regarding Beekman's death and is working closely with the police in Pullman to find answers "and ultimately help prevent this from happening again to anyone else's son or daughter."

In a separate statement, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said the school's "thoughts and prayers remain with Bryce's family, friends and teammates. We continue to support all of our student-athletes in this difficult time."

Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.

He was the older brother of Reece Beekman, ESPN's No. 46-ranked basketball recruit in the 2020 class who has signed with Virginia.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.