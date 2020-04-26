Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz was shot and killed in Orlando late Saturday night.

The Orlando (Florida) Police Department confirmed that Rentz died in the shooting, which also injured three others. Rentz was 18.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield issued a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time."

One of his high school teammates, Lovie Jenkins, also signed to play with Louisville and posted on social media.

Forever I gotcha brotha 💯🖤🙏🏾 #LLD2 — Lovie Jenkins#️⃣1 (@Lovie1k) April 26, 2020

Rentz, a 5-foot-9, 164-pound receiver from Ocoee (Florida) High School, signed with Louisville in December. He was a team captain, had 1,700 all-purpose yards, ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and tied a state record with five interceptions in a single game. He also was a track standout.