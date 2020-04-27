Clemson has canceled all its in-person, on-campus athletic and academic camps due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes two weeks of coach Dabo Swinney's football camps where the Tigers coaches have the chance to meet and watch prep athletes work out each summer.

The university announced its decision Monday. It said the school will remain closed until May 8.

Late spring and summer camps are popular stops for young people eager to gain instruction and contacts with Clemson coaches in all sports. Swinney and his staff have done well in attracting some of the nation's top players, in part because they came to work out at the school's facilities. Clemson finished with the No. 1 recruiting class for this upcoming football season, according to ESPN's rankings.