Tune in as college football's past rivalry games are back in the spotlight

Who knows when college football will be played again? To tide fans over, ESPN on Thursday (7 p.m. ET) will be re-airing The Game from 2016, when No. 2 Ohio State outlasted No. 3 Michigan in two overtimes.

ESPNU will get viewers primed with replays of three rivalry games, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a look back at some of the greatest rivalries in two College Football 150 documentaries.

The ESPNU lineup (all times ET):

8:30 a.m.: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (2019)

The Rebels had egg on their faces after the 116th Egg Bowl. Ole Miss missed what would have been the game-tying extra point with two minutes left, after being forced to kick from 35 yards out when a player was penalized for celebrating a TD by pretending to urinate like a dog.

11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas (2008)

Both teams were undefeated entering the game, and the Sooners were ranked No. 1 in the country. But Colt McCoy led the Longhorns to the upset over Sam Bradford and the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry.

2:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Ohio State (2006)

Fittingly, The Game took place a day after the death of legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler. And for the first time in the rivalry's history, it featured No. 1 vs. No. 2. The Buckeyes kept their top ranking after beating the Wolverines in the high-scoring affair, earning a trip to the Bowl Championship Series national title game.

5:30 p.m.: College Football 150 -- The American Game Presented by Cintas: Rivalries

6:30 p.m.: College Football 150 -- The Greatest Presented by Xfinity: Rivalry Games

Stanford won its second straight volleyball national championship, and third in four years, in 2019. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

In primetime, ESPNU will air some of the 2019 NCAA fall championships, which turned out to be the only national titles awarded for this school year, as the winter sports postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and spring sports were canceled altogether.

7 p.m.: NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship -- UNC vs. Stanford

The Cardinal won their third national championship without scoring a goal, edging the Tar Heels 5-4 in a penalty shootout that went to an extra sudden-death round. It was the second penalty shootout in a championship game and the first 0-0 tie in a final.

9 p.m.: NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship -- Georgetown vs. Virginia

After playing to a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation, Georgetown won its first national championship in soccer in the seventh round of penalty kicks.

11 p.m.: NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship -- Wisconsin vs. Stanford

The Cardinal won their second straight national championship and third in four years in a sweep of the Badgers. Stanford sensation Kathryn Plummer had 22 kills in the championship game to end her college career.