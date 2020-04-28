Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic with his family in his native Hawaii.

"We were planning on being here a week, and we've been here two months now," he said Tuesday.

Niumatalolo arrived for spring break at the beginning of March, and when the pandemic shutdown began, he and his family decided to stay. He has a home in Hawaii and is there with his wife, their daughter and her family, and one of their two sons.

"This is a pretty bad time, but we're OK," he said. "It's actually a blessing to be together."