Nebraska reserve quarterback Noah Vedral is transferring from the school.

Vedral entered the NCAA's transfer portal Tuesday as a graduate student and will have two years of eligibility left. He started two games last season for the Huskers, and also replaced injured starter Adrian Martinez during a win against Northwestern. Vedral followed Scott Frost and the Nebraska coaching staff to Lincoln from UCF, where he began his college career and appeared in eight games for the Knights in 2017.

The Wahoo, Nebraska, native received an immediate-eligibility waiver at Nebraska in October 2018 and appeared in one game that season. Vedral has 447 career passing yards as well as 119 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also suited up for Nebraska's basketball team in March for its opening-round game at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

"As a program, we hold both Noah and his family in very high regard," Nebraska said in a statement to Rivals.com. "It's hard to express how highly he is thought of by our staff. We wish him nothing but the best, and hope he finds the best possible situation for himself."

Nebraska returns Martinez, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and true freshman Logan Smothers at quarterback.