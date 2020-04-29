LSU added former Harvard offensive lineman Liam Shanahan to its football team on Tuesday.

Head coach Ed Orgeron announced the addition of the All-Ivy selection less than a week after he saw three of his former starting offensive lineman, Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis and Saahdiq Charles, selected in the NFL draft.

Shanahan, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 270-pounds, comes to the SEC after playing 30 consecutive games for the Crimson. Last season he earned a spot on the New England Football Writers Division I All-New England Team and was the recipient of the Joseph E. Wolf Award as Harvard's top interior lineman.

The grad transfer will be immediately eligible to play.

While not typical, the Ivy League-to-the-SEC path isn't unheard of. Vanderbilt nabbed former Penn defensive end Louis Vecchio as a transfer in 2018 and former Harvard wide receiver/return specialist Justice Shelton-Mosley in 2019. In 2017, Columbia grad transfer Cameron Nizialek won the starting job at punter at Georgia where he averaged 45 yards on 61 punts.