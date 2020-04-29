Former Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black intends to transfer to Texas, he announced Tuesday night.

Black published an Instagram post with a picture of him in a Texas uniform and the caption, "i just flipped the switch,, flip flip #HookEm."

He entered the NCAA's transfer portal in December and is on track to graduate from Michigan in May. Black would be eligible immediately at Texas as a graduate transfer. In an Instagram message announcing his departure from Michigan in December, Black wrote that he would have two years of eligibility at his next school.

An ESPN 300 recruit in the 2017 class, Black struggled with foot injuries during his first two seasons at Michigan, missing the final 10 games of his freshman year and the first seven games of his sophomore season.

Black recorded 25 receptions for 323 yards and a touchdown last fall, his only full season for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder appeared in 20 games for Michigan, starting nine.

Texas lost its top two receivers from 2019, Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, to the NFL.