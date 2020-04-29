The Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday that its 2020 preseason football media days will be virtual instead of in person and will be moved to a later date.

The MWC is the first FBS conference to make such a move as college football deals with an uncertain future in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The conference's media days were originally scheduled for July 16-17 at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"After discussions with our membership, TV partners, members of the media and SoFi Stadium, the Mountain West will move its 2020 Football Media Days scheduled for July 16-17 to a virtual program at a date to be determined," the league said in a statement.

"The new innovative format will provide the opportunity for the promotion of a broader range of student-athletes, while also allowing media to participate who otherwise would have not been able to attend in person. The later virtual program date will also permit maximum flexibility for MW football programs this summer."

Most conferences usually hold their media days in July.