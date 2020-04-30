Tennessee has been on a roll the past week in recruiting and kept the momentum alive Thursday when the Vols landed five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.

The No. 11 ranked recruit overall, Lewis chose Tennessee over Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama and plenty of other top programs. Lewis is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker from Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood, Florida, and is the third five-star commitment for Tennessee in the past three classes.

He is the fourth commitment for Tennessee since April 26, joining ESPN 300 defensive end Dylan Brooks, wide receiver Julian Nixon and safety Kamar Wilcoxson.

Roll with us or Get rolled OVER

Eat with us or Get ATE !😆#GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/2SeK03t0Hu — Terrence Not Terrance🦦 (@Terrence21Lewis) April 30, 2020

Lewis also continues a trend for Tennessee in the 2021 class of landing elite prospects out of highly contested states. Coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have ESPN 300 commitments from Florida, Alabama and Georgia, which are heavily recruited areas and highly sought after prospects.

Those recruiting wins are important for this staff as it's a gauge of the health of the program and where they stand with some of the nation's best prospects. Landing Lewis was a big boost to this recruiting class for Tennessee because of his ranking and ability, and it could help Tennessee attract other big names.