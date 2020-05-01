Mississippi State backup QB Keytaon Thompson puts one up for WR Austin Williams, who brings it in for his second touchdown of the day. (0:23)

Former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson is joining Virginia as a graduate transfer.

Thompson, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, announced his destination Friday on Twitter, writing that he will have two years of eligibility at Virginia and pursue his master's degree there.

"Keytaon is big, physical, fast, dynamic, an exceptional athlete," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said on a video posted to Twitter on Friday. "To win the Coastal division and the ACC championship, two quarterbacks are always necessary, not just one. So in addition to Brennan Armstrong, that we already love, we get a chance to now welcome Keytaon Thompson to our program. That just increases our chances to have the season we're all hoping for."

Thompson started two games for Mississippi State, helping the Bulldogs to a win in the TaxSlayer Bowl as a true freshman in 2017. Thompson appeared in 20 games, recording 10 rushing touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns, but saw action in just one contest in 2019.

Virginia is replacing standout quarterback Bryce Perkins, a second-team All-ACC selection who set team records for both passing yards (3,538) and total offense (4,307) in 2019. Thompson likely will compete with Armstrong, who backed up Perkins in 2019, for the Cavaliers' starting job.