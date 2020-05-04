Defensive end Najee Story, No. 250 in the ESPN's Junior 300 rankings, committed to Northwestern, he announced on social media Sunday.

Calling his recruiting process "a long journey full of twists and turns," in a tweet, Story, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound lineman from Solon High School, in Ohio, chose the Wildcats over Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Story becomes the 13th defensive end in the ESPN Junior 300 to commit, joining No. 1 Jack Sawyer (Ohio State), No. 8 Keeshawn Silver (North Carolina), No. 17 Dylan Brooks (Tennessee), No. 40 Tunmise Adeleye (Ohio State), No. 75 Landon Jackson (LSU), and No. 82 Cade Denhoff (Clemson), among others.

Story is the sixth Class of 2021 player to commit to the Wildcats and coach Pat Fitzgerald, according to ESPN's recruiting database.

Northwestern is coming off a disappointing 3-9 season, but the Wildcats did finish with a flurry, winning two of their last three games.