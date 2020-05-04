Tune in for the re-airing of college football classics

Whether there will be a college football season in 2020 is still undecided because of the coronavirus pandemic, but fans can still see plenty of games through rebroadcasting Thursday on ESPNU.

ESPNU is planning to broadcast an entire day of college football classics featuring SEC matchups.

The SEC football bonanza kicks off at noon with the 1986 Georgia-Auburn game. At 2 p.m., the 2012 BCS national championship game between Alabama and LSU will be re-aired, followed by the 1999 classic between Mississippi and Mississippi State at 4 p.m. The 1985 Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama will be re-aired at 6 p.m. In addition to ESPNU, the classics can be seen on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

ESPNU moves to the baseball diamond in prime time, re-airing Game 2 of the 2005 NCAA College World Series championship series between Florida and Texas.

A rundown of ESPNU's schedule on Thursday:

Noon: NCAA football -- Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers (1986)

In the 90th renewal of the Deep South's oldest college football rivalry, Georgia reserve quarterback Wayne Johnson was the hero with one passing TD and one rushing score in the upset of No. 8 Auburn.

2 p.m.: NCAA football -- Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers (2012 AllState BCS national championship)

Jeremy Shelley kicked five field goals and Trent Richardson broke a 34-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter as No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 LSU in the first shutout in BCS title game history.

4 p.m.: NCAA football -- Mississippi Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1999)

Scott Westerfield hit a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left as No. 18 Mississippi State rallied for a 23-20 victory over No. 23 Mississippi.

6 p.m.: NCAA football -- Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (1985)

The Crimson Tide beat seventh-ranked Auburn 25-23 on a 52-yard field goal by Van Tiffin on the last play of the game.

8 p.m.: NCAA baseball -- Florida vs. Texas (2005 College World Series)

Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series saw the Longhorns pull out the sweep of the Gators as Texas won its sixth CWS title.