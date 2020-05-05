It will be nine years this fall since Texas and Texas A&M have played each other. Yet the never-ending off-the-field rivalry continues.

During a live chat with fans hosted by Texas247 Tuesday, Texas' Chris Del Conte was asked if there were any updates to potential matchups with Texas A&M or Arkansas.

Del Conte reminded fans he proposed a possible home-and-home matchup with the Aggies in 2022-23, and that then-A&M AD Scott Woodward said the Aggies were booked up.

"He had an opening at the time, and it suited him, but it didn't suit us," Woodward said in 2018.

"We promptly went out and scheduled Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan, and we have one more that we'll be announcing shortly on the back end of this contract," Del Conte said, noting that the Longhorns also are in the middle of a two-game series with LSU. "My goal is to play anyone that's won a national championship in the modern era as part of our nonconference schedule. University of Texas... these are the brands that we should be playing, home and away."

Meanwhile, in College Station, A&M athletics director Ross Bjork was asked in a Zoom chat with reporters about resuming the rivalry in the wake of Kansas and Missouri announcing a new series.

"No there hasn't [been any movement]," Bjork said, adding that "to provide some levity to the conversation," he responded to a Twitter post by a Texas fan proposing a format for a new series.

Nice try my friend. This subject is tried & true since I arrived last summer, but we have already moved on & set our sites on other matters. — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) May 4, 2020

"Our position remains the same: We're focused on other things right now, and if that happens, let's make it happen in the College Football Playoff," Bjork said.

The "modern era" qualifier could be perceived as a jab at the Aggies, who haven't won a national title since 1939. Del Conte, however, said he was still in favor of the finding a way for the two teams to work it out, saying these rivalries are important for the sport.

"As far as playing A&M... I was not here [when the series stopped]," he said. "I don't have the history and angst of what transpired. But those type of games that make you visceral hate each other are what makes college football great. And I do believe the game should be played. I know Alabama didn't play Auburn for 40 years. Can you imagine not playing the Iron Bowl? Makes no sense. But you have politics involved. You have hurt feelings."

He bemoaned the loss of the matchup between Oklahoma and Nebraska, a game he said he grew up on.

"Clemson and South Carolina figured it out," he said. "Florida and Florida State figured it out."

He didn't let it go, though, without adding one more reminder.

"For right now, I take solace that we won the last game we played," Del Conte said of Texas' 27-25 win in 2011. "We can sit back every night and put your head on the pillow and say, 'Yep, we won that game.' And when we're ready, we'll participate again."