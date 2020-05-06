University of Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke and four coaches, including men's basketball coach Sean Miller and football coach Kevin Sumlin, are taking 20% reductions in their salaries.

The reductions are in line with the university's financial mitigation plan for salaries more than $200,000, according to a statement. Along with Heeke, Miller and Sumlin, women's basketball coach Adia Barnes and baseball coach Jay Johnson also will take 20% salary reductions.

Sumlin is earning $3.5 million, while Miller earns $2.8 million. Heeke in November received a contract extension and a raise that bumped his annual salary to $750,000. Barnes is set to earn $432,500 in 2020, while Johnson earns $520,000.

"Arizona athletics is a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis," the athletic department's statement reads.

Under the university's plan, employees making between $150,001 and $199,000 will take a 17% pay cut. Those making less than $150,001 will be taking furloughs that reflect cuts in their salaries ranging from 5% to 15%.