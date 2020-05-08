Alabama has gotten off to a slow start in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but added to its class on Friday with ESPN 300 wide receiver Jacorey Brooks.

The No. 52-ranked prospect overall, Brooks is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver from Booker T. Washington High School in Miami. He released a top seven in December that consisted of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M, but ultimately chose the Crimson Tide.

Brooks' commitment comes at a good time for Alabama, who had only three total commitments in this class. That was the least number of commitments of any SEC team, as Auburn, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt each had four commitments in their respective classes.

Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida have all seen some success in the spring, particularly Tennessee, LSU and Georgia, who have landed 13 ESPN 300 commitments between the three schools.

Alabama has now gone into Florida twice in this class for a top receiver, landing Brooks as well as ESPN 300 wideout Agiye Hall, the No. 57 ranked recruit from Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico, Florida. The Crimson Tide now have four total commitments, three in the ESPN 300 with Brooks, Hall and linebacker Deontae Lawson.

While this class has gotten off to a slow start, it's not time to panic just yet. Landing Brooks could be the start of some positive momentum for Alabama, especially as more and more top level recruits come off the board the remainder of the spring and into the summer.