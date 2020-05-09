Ex-Florida OL Issiah Walker transfers to Miami

Offensive lineman Issiah Walker, a former Florida commit, announced Saturday that he is transferring to Miami.

Walker had signed with Florida in the 2020 recruiting cycle and enrolled in January, but had entered his name in the transfer portal on May 4. Walker was ranked No. 121 overall in this most recent recruiting cycle out of Miami Norland High School in Miami.

As a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman, Walker was one of the top signees in Florida's class and expected to compete for early playing time in Gainesville. He had committed to South Carolina at one point in his recruitment before decommitting and eventually signed with the Gators.

Although he arrived early on campus, Walker decided to transfer closer to home. The Hurricanes were a school he considered during his recruiting process, so there is some familiarity with the program.

The move gives Miami another offensive lineman in its 2020 class that already included ESPN 300 offensive tackle Jalen Rivers, the No. 50-ranked prospect overall.

Miami finished the 2020 cycle with the No. 17-ranked recruiting class with eight ESPN 300 commitments and 24 overall.