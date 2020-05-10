ESPN 300 athlete Julien Simon announced Sunday that he has committed to USC football on Sunday.

Simon made the announcement on Instagram Live with ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

The four-star recruit is ranked No. 141 in the ESPN 300.

Besides USC, he had received offers from Arizona, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin.

He played both defensive back and running back for Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, and projects as a linebacker at the college level.