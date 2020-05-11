Former NC State starting cornerback Nick McCloud is joining Notre Dame as a graduate transfer.

McCloud, who announced his destination on Twitter, started 20 games for NC State. He served as a team captain last season, but a knee injury limited him to two games.

McCloud started 11 games in 2018 and ranked ninth in the ACC in passes defended (two interceptions, eight breakups). He started six games in 2017 as well as the Independence Bowl as a freshman in 2016. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound McCloud entered the NCAA's transfer portal in January.

Notre Dame loses cornerback Troy Pride, a Carolina Panthers fourth-round draft pick, and returns junior Tariq Bracy, sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford and others. McCloud is the third graduate transfer Notre Dame has added, joining safety Isaiah Pryor (Ohio State) and wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (Northwestern).