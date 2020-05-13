Noah Vedral keeps the ball and runs into the end zone to put Nebraska up 7-0. (0:18)

Rutgers is adding former Nebraska and UCF quarterback Noah Vedral as a graduate transfer.

Vedral, who announced his destination Wednesday on Twitter, will have two years of eligibility with the Scarlet Knights after graduating from Nebraska. He started two games last season for the Cornhuskers, and he replaced injured starter Adrian Martinez during a win against Northwestern.

Vedral followed Scott Frost and the Nebraska coaching staff to Lincoln from UCF, where he began his college career and appeared in eight games for the Knights in 2017. In October 2018, he received an immediate-eligibility waiver at Nebraska and appeared in one game that season.

Vedral, who has 723 career passing yards as well as 196 rushing yards and six touchdowns, earned academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019. He entered the NCAA's transfer portal last month.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Vedral is expected to compete with sophomores Johnny Langan and Art Sitkowski for Rutgers' starting job under new coach Greg Schiano.