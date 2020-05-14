Former LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson officially transferred to Oklahoma State, the school confirmed on Wednesday.

As a graduate transfer, the 6-foot-6, 229-pound Anderson will be eligible for the Cowboys this season. Suspended last fall for what LSU coach Ed Orgeron deemed a "conditioning issue," Anderson redshirted as the Tigers won the SEC and College Football Playoff championships.

Anderson provides a much-needed tall target for quarterback Spencer Sanders at Oklahoma State, and could line up across from Tylan Wallace, a speedy 6-foot receiver who chose not to enter the NFL draft mix this year. The Cowboys are ranked No. 12 in ESPN's latest Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Anderson had 27 catches for 392 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with LSU. He graduated in December.