Cincinnati is adding Nate Meyer, son of national championship-winning college football coach Urban Meyer, as a walk-on wide receiver, coach Luke Fickell told ESPN on Thursday.

Nate Meyer, who has been an outfielder on Cincinnati's baseball team, will be a junior this fall.

He played football at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, Ohio, while his father was Ohio State's football coach. Urban Meyer played football at Cincinnati, graduating in 1986, and also played minor league baseball in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Meyer replaced Fickell as Ohio State's coach after the 2011 season, and Fickell remained on Meyer's staff as the Buckeyes' co-defensive coordinator before taking the Cincinnati job in December 2016.

Nate Meyer told Yahoo that he switched sports in order to pursue a career as a college football coach. Urban Meyer led Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, winning three national titles and seven conference titles, before retiring in December 2018.