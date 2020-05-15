Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley explains why student athletes shouldn't return to campus too early, saying there's too much unknown about COVID-19. (1:57)

ESPN 300 wide receiver Mario Williams announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Friday. The No. 16-ranked recruit overall, Williams chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Williams is a 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver from Plant City High School in Florida. He is the No. 1 receiver in the class and is the second ESPN 300 receiver to commit to Oklahoma in this cycle, joining Cody Jackson, a 6-foot, 175-pound recruit out of Richmond, Texas.

Adding Williams to the 2021 class gives the Sooners another big-play option, a quick receiver who has a knack for making something happen. Over the past two seasons, Williams has had 1,745 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for his high school team.

Williams will eventually join a roster with a lot of options at his position. Coach Lincoln Riley and his staff added ESPN 300 receiver Marvin Mims in the 2020 cycle. In 2019, Oklahoma was able to sign the top-ranked receiver, Jadon Haselwood, the No. 3-ranked receiver, Theo Wease, and the No. 22 receiver, Trejan Bridges.

The offense is in good shape for the future at Oklahoma. The Sooners signed Spencer Rattler, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in 2019, and ESPN 300 quarterback Chandler Morris in 2020. Oklahoma also is in the top group for the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 cycle, Caleb Williams, who is listing Maryland and LSU as his other top schools.