ESPN 300 quarterback Dematrius Davis, the fourth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class, announced Sunday morning that he is committing to Auburn.

Davis, who has led North Shore High School in Houston to consecutive Texas 6A state championships -- including a 2018 title that received national attention for ending on a Hail Mary -- chose the Tigers over his stated finalists, LSU, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

The 2021 prospect becomes the first quarterback in Auburn's 2021 class and the eighth commit overall. He is the third ESPN 300 prospect in the Tigers' class, along with defensive tackle Lee Hunter and running back Armoni Goodwin.

Davis, who was previously committed to Virginia Tech before changing gears earlier this year, held more than two dozen offers nationally.

In December 2018, Davis and his North Shore teammates received significant publicity for the manner in which they beat Duncanville to win a state championship. Davis connected with receiver A.J. Carter in the corner of the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown pass and a 41-36 victory as time expired. Davis and the Mustangs went on to beat Duncanville again in the 2019 Texas 6A Division I state championship game.

Davis accounted for more than 4,000 combined yards (more than 2,600 passing and more than 1,400 rushing) and 54 total touchdowns as a junior in 2019.