Ole Miss and USC have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, taking Lane Kiffin back to his USC roots.

Ole Miss will visit USC on Aug. 30, 2025, marking the Rebels' first visit to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will visit Ole Miss in Oxford on Sept. 19, 2026.

Kiffin, the Rebels' first-year head coach, was USC's coach for parts of four seasons from 2010-13. He led the Trojans, ravaged by NCAA sanctions, to a 28-15 record before being fired by then-athletic director Pat Haden on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport following a road loss to Arizona State on Sept. 29, 2013.

Kiffin also spent six years as an assistant coach at USC under Pete Carroll (2001-06) and was the Trojans' offensive coordinator his final two seasons. During Kiffin's time at USC under Carroll, the Trojans won two national championships, produced two Heisman Trophy winners and carved out a 65-12 record.

"USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series," Kiffin said. "This will showcase two of college football's greatest game days, and we look forward to this meeting down the road."