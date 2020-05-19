Oregon continued showing its recruiting reach out West on Monday, gaining a commitment from Arizona ESPN 300 offensive lineman Jonah Miller.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman chose the Ducks over Arizona State, Penn State, Texas, USC and Washington.

Miller is the No. 24-ranked offensive tackle and No. 259 recruit overall, and joins fellow Arizona ESPN 300 recruits Ty Thompson, the No. 14-ranked pocket-passing quarterback, and Bram Walden, the No. 15-ranked offensive tackle.

The commitment also gives Oregon three ESPN 300 offensive linemen committed in the class, between Miller, Walden and Jackson Light, the No. 2-ranked center. Already an impressive haul in the trenches to restock the talent along the offensive line, adding Miller gives the staff an excellent option at tackle for the future.

Before this commitment, Oregon had the No. 17-ranked recruiting class overall, behind USC in the Pac-12. The Ducks have finished ahead of the Trojans in the last two recruiting cycles and are now battling to retake the top spot in the conference.

With Miller in the class, Oregon has seven ESPN 300 commitments and eight total, while USC has six ESPN 300 prospects and 12 total committed. The race is still tight as both programs continue adding recruits to their respective classes.