Former USC quarterback Jack Sears has joined Boise State as a graduate transfer, Broncos coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday.

Sears will be immediately eligible with two seasons remaining.

He entered the transfer portal last August after finishing No. 4 on the depth chart in USC's quarterback competition. He remained at USC for the fall semester to complete his undergraduate degree.

Sears started once for the Trojans in 2018. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a loss to Arizona State.

Sears arrived at USC as the No. 5-ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2017 and was ranked No. 103 overall in the ESPN 300.