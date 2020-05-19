South Carolina's highest paid head coaches are taking 10% salary cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football coach Will Muschamp, men's basketball coach Frank Martin and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley are taking the cuts. The university also said Tuesday that school president Robert Caslen and athletic director Ray Tanner are among the top-level administrators taking the 10% cut.

The school said in a statement it could lose up to $40 million because of the virus this fiscal year ending June 30. Additional and potentially bigger shortfalls could be seen going forward.

These cost-cutting measures are expected to save $1.2 million on South Carolina's bottom line.

"Working in intercollegiate athletics and at the University of South Carolina are tremendous callings for myself and our coaches and staff," Tanner said in a statement. "I am aware of the difficulties many people in our state and nation are having because of this pandemic, including the staff and students of our great University. These shared voluntary sacrifices will help address the anticipated financial shortfalls at Carolina."