Police in Maryland on Tuesday arrested former Oregon football signee Luke Hill, and the state attorney's office has charged him with felony first-degree attempted murder, felony assault and other misdemeanor charges after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a car on Monday.

Sources told ESPN that Hill's intended target was Rhode Island basketball signee Ishmael Leggett, who was standing in front of his home. Leggett wasn't hurt during the incident, the sources said.

In addition to the felony offenses, Hill, 18, is also charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of a loaded handgun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of an assault weapon or magazine capacity of more than 10 rounds, unlawful use of a weapon during a felony, and reckless endangerment.

Hill, from Temple Hills, Maryland, is being held without bond in Prince George's County, according to jail records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.

University of Oregon spokesman Jimmy Stanton told ESPN that Hill was informed earlier this spring that he would not be joining the Ducks' football team.

A source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Hill never applied for admission to Oregon.

A Prince George's County Police Department spokeswoman confirmed in an email to ESPN that Hill was "charged in connection with a non-contact shooting" that took place at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Hill shot at another male who was outside at that location," the spokeswoman told ESPN. "The victim was not hurt. This was not a random crime."

Hill, who was ranked No. 151 overall and No. 12 at cornerback in the ESPN 300, was one of the most highly recruited players in Maryland. He had seven interceptions and eight pass breakups as a senior at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He chose the Ducks over scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia Tech and other FBS programs.

Leggett, a 6-foot-2 guard from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., signed with Rhode Island in November.

Leggett and Hill were formerly classmates at St. John's College High School.