Renovation of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium resumed Monday after an undisclosed number of workers at the construction site tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement provided by the university to ESPN, the construction company, Caddell Construction, immediately "adapted operations and processes, engaged in heightened cleaning, and took other protective measures for the health and safety of their employees" after learning of the positive tests.

Construction had been suspended over the weekend.

The $107 million renovation of the football stadium began in November with Phase I to include, in part, a renovated locker room and recruiting space, new video boards and new premium seats.

The Crimson Tide's first home game is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Georgia State.

In the statement, the University of Alabama said it has "continuously mandated" that its campus contractors take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The University directly provided sanitation supplies, thermometers, and signage at all construction sites, and made personal protective equipment available to all contractors. Those processes, which have been in place since early March, are continuously refined based on the latest guidance from state, federal and industry leaders in order to protect the health and safety of the campus community," the university said.