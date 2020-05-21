Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery in early June, a school spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The surgery relates to stinger symptoms Ross felt during spring practice in March. At the time, coach Dabo Swinney said Ross got banged up in practice without going into detail about the exact injury, saying only it led to lingering stinger symptoms. But he did not seem concerned about the long-term effect. Stingers generally affect the neck and shoulder area.

The school spokesman added that Ross is "doing great" and testing on the injury was delayed because of health protocols put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross is the team's top leading returning receiver with 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.