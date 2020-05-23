Caylin Newton is going to follow in the footsteps of his brother and play football at Auburn after all.

Newton, whose older brother Cam won the Heisman Trophy and led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, announced Friday that he'll be heading to The Plains as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot quarterback made his decision public on his Twitter page.

Newton, who will be immediately eligible to play, enters a program with an entrenched starter already at the position. Bo Nix, the son of Auburn great Pat Nix, started every game for the Tigers last season and was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

Newton began last season at Howard as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year before leaving the team in October and announcing his intention to transfer.

He won Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman and was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

In October, Newton told The Undefeated, "While I'm playing football, I want to be able to compete at the highest level and compete for a championship."

Going to Auburn will invite comparisons to his brother's championship pedigree.

Cam Newton, who transferred from Florida, put together one of the best seasons in college football history while at Auburn in 2010, scoring a combined 51 touchdowns (30 passing, 20 rushing, one receiving) while leading his team to an undefeated record and a last-minute win over Oregon in the BCS title game.