Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue, according to the school.

A Kentucky spokesperson said Friday that Oats' hospitalization is not related to the coronavirus.

"Chris is expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future," the spokesperson said. "The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time."

Oats is projected as a starting linebacker for the Wildcats in 2020. He played in 12 games (2 starts) for Kentucky last season, recording 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.