Mississippi State defensive back Jarrian Jones confirmed to ESPN he is transferring to Ole Miss. Jones entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, and is now adding a little fuel to the in-state rivalry and future Egg Bowls with his decision to pick the Rebels.

He was an ESPN 300 prospect, ranked No. 198 overall, in the 2019 class out of Northwest Rankin High School in Brandon, Mississippi. Jones committed to Mississippi State during his recruitment, decommitted, committed to Oklahoma, decommitted from the Sooners and eventually signed with Mississippi State.

He's no stranger to this rivalry as Jones trolled an Ole Miss fan on social media who asked him during his recruitment what his commitment percentage was that week. Jones replied by saying "The percentage of bowl games Ole Miss played in last year."

Defensive back Jarrian Jones is switching sides in the Egg Bowl rivalry as he's transferring from Mississippi State to Ole Miss. John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports

He played in 11 games last season for Mississippi State as a true freshman and had 12 total tackles and two pass breakups.

Jones' position coach, Terrell Buckley, also left Mississippi State for Ole Miss in January after then-head coach Joe Moorhead was fired. Buckley had been with Mississippi State for four seasons before making the in-state switch himself.

Jones is now reuniting with his position coach and switching sides to this rivalry. He was not able to use his redshirt last season, so he is still able to use it this coming season if he decides not to pursue a waiver for immediate eligibility.