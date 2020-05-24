Ohio State added ESPN 300 cornerback Denzel Burke to the fold on Sunday, beefing up a recruiting class already ranked No. 1 in the country.

Burke is the No. 262-ranked prospect overall out of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He had a top five of Colorado, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington, but ultimately chose the Buckeyes as his destination.

Burke announced his decision on social media Sunday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound recruit gives Ohio State 16 ESPN 300 commitments, which is the most of any FBS program. North Carolina is the next closest with 11, Clemson is third with 10, followed by Tennessee with nine.

What might be even more impressive about Ohio State's class is nine of the 16 ESPN 300 commitments are ranked within the top 100. The class is led by the No. 1 overall prospect, defensive end Jack Sawyer, who is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect from Pickerington, Ohio.

Sawyer is joined in the class by No. 1-ranked running back TreVeyon Henderson, No. 4-ranked quarterback Kyle McCord, as well as Jayden Ballard, the No. 4-ranked receiver overall.