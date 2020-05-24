ESPN 300 linebacker Junior Colson committed to Michigan on Sunday, choosing the Wolverines over offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Ole Miss and LSU among others.

Colson is the No. 184 ranked prospect overall and is now the third highest ranked commit in Michigan's class. He is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, and was the No. 4 ranked prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Landing Colson was important for Michigan to help fill a need, but it's also the third commitment in the month of May, joining safety Rod Moore and linebacker Tyler McLaurin.

The University of Michigan 〽️〽️〽️ Go Blue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L3jwRPuBiS — Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) May 24, 2020

Prior to Colson's commitment, Michigan held the No. 14 ranked class overall. The Big Ten conference as a whole has been recruiting well so far in this cycle, so despite being ranked 14, Michigan is behind Ohio State, with the No. 1 ranked class, Minnesota at 8, Maryland at 12 and Iowa at 13.

Michigan has five ESPN 300 commitments in the class, including the No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, and offensive linemen Giovanni El-Hadi, Raheem Anderson and Greg Crippen.