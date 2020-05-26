Jalen Kitna, son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, announced his commitment to Florida on Tuesday.

Jalen Kitna is a four-star quarterback in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder chose the Gators after decommitting from Boston College in January.

He is the Gators' second quarterback commit in the 2021 class, joining ESPN 300 quarterback Carlos Del Rio, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

Jon Kitna started his collegiate career at Central Washington before entering the NFL undrafted in 1996, going on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions and eventually the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen is starting his career on a bigger stage at Florida than his father did, but he is hoping for the same result -- to eventually make it to the NFL. Jalen Kitna threw for more than 1,500 yards last season, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions at Rick Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas.

Jalen is transferring to play his senior season at Burleson (Texas) High School, where he'll play for his father, who was hired as the school's new head coach.

The Gators, who have landed three quarterbacks in the last two classes, have 17 total commitments in the 2021 class, nine of which are ranked in the ESPN 300. Del Rio is the highest ranked commitment at No. 59 overall, and is one of four commitments ranked in the top 150.

Prior to Kitna's commitment, Florida had the No. 5 ranked recruiting class overall, behind Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson and North Carolina.