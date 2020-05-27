Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris used his Texas connections to help the Tigers land ESPN 300 offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts from North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday.

Roberts, at 6-foot-5, 345 pounds, is the Tigers' second ESPN 300 commitment from the high school. The No. 81-ranked prospect overall in 2021 chose Auburn over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU and Oklahoma State.

Roberts is joining his high school teammate, quarterback Dematrius Davis, who committed to Auburn on May 17. Davis is the No. 4-ranked dual-threat quarterback and the No. 216-ranked prospect overall.

Davis and Roberts have been part of a busy and productive month for Auburn, as the Tigers have added six commitments since May 15, three of which are within the ESPN 300. Roberts is the first ESPN 300 offensive lineman to commit, but he is joining four-star lineman Caleb Johnson and three-star Garner Lango, teammates out of Trinity Catholic in Ocala, Florida, as well as three-star lineman J'Marion Gooch.

Roberts' addition gives the Tigers four ESPN 300 commitments in the class and should help Auburn move up in the class rankings, where it currently sits at No. 20. Landing Roberts was a big win, adding an offensive line prospect that could help early in his college career.