UAB incoming freshman Jamari Smith drowned in a lake while swimming with friends Wednesday, according to Alabama authorities. He was 18.

Smith, a standout football and basketball player for Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama, was set to play safety for the Blazers.

"Our hearts are broken to learn about the tragic passing of Jamari Smith," UAB coach Bill Clark said in a statement. "We want to send our deepest condolences to the entire Smith family. Jamari was an upstanding young man with an extremely bright future. Although he never played a game at UAB, he will always be a Blazer."

County coroner Bill Harris told AL.com that Smith was swimming with friends at a lake in Lee County, Alabama, when he became tired and submerged. He was located underwater by first responders and was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center at 6:05 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, according to Harris, who said the case is being treated as an accidental drowning.