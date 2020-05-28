Georgia added a second transfer quarterback on Thursday with former USC starter JT Daniels announcing on social media that he's joining the Bulldogs for this upcoming season.

After losing former starter Jake Fromm to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs added former Wake Forest starter Jamie Newman in January. Newman, a graduate transfer, will be eligible to play immediately.

Daniels, a redshirt sophomore, has three years of eligibility remaining after missing all but one game in 2019 because of a knee injury. He will have to obtain a waiver from the NCAA to compete this coming season for the Bulldogs.

Daniels, a native of Irvine, California, in 2018 became only the second true freshman quarterback to start an opener for the Trojans after graduating one year early from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He threw for 2,887 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while completing 60.7% of his passes in 12 starts over two seasons at USC.

After Daniels suffered a knee injury in a 31-23 win over Fresno State in the 2019 opener, freshman Kedon Slovis took over the starting job and passed for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Georgia also has three other scholarship quarterbacks on its roster: senior Stetson Bennett, redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis and incoming freshman Carson Beck. The Bulldogs also have a commitment from quarterback Brock Vandagriff (Bogart, Georgia), who was the No. 5 pocket passer and No. 35 player overall in the 2021 ESPN 300.