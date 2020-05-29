A fight at a Waffle House in Louisiana landed a Tulane football player in jail and a teenage girl in a hospital, police said.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid told The Advocate the early Monday morning fight that led to the arrest of defensive back Tyler Judson originated from an argument about a conversation on Instagram.

Tulane said in a statement that Judson, who is facing a second-degree battery charge, has been kicked off the team.

"As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest," the athletics department said. "Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards."

Police did not identify the girl, but WWL-TV reported her to be a high school student. Her mother told the news outlet that her daughter has many facial fractures and will likely need surgery around her eye and for a broken nose.

The woman also told the television station that her daughter, who is recovering at home, did not know Judson.

The fight started after a group of people went to a Waffle House in Zachary after a party, McDavid said. Officers arrested Judson after interviewing several witnesses and determining that he allegedly punched someone in the face, the Advocate reported. Another juvenile was also arrested on battery charges.

Judson was released on a $7,500 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

He had been redshirted last season after playing in four games for the Green Wave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.