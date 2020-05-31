Tennessee Volunteers running back Tim Jordan was arrested Saturday in Lakewood, Florida, on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and two misdemeanor drug charges, according to online records.

Jordan, 20, was released Saturday on $2,000 bond, according to Polk County Sheriff's Department records.

The concealed weapon charge is a third-degree felony for not having a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The misdemeanor charges are for possession/use narcotic paraphernalia and cannabis possession not more than 20 grams.

Citing the arrest warrant, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Jordan was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. ET. He was stopped after Lakeland police spotted him speeding and swerving into the bicycle lane. A 17-year-old male passenger was in his car and also arrested. According to the warrant, Jordan told police that he had a loaded Ruger LCP pistol in his back pocket. After searching Jordan's vehicle, police found approximately 9.25 grams of marijuana, a scale and several plastic bags.

The newspaper reported that a Tennessee athletic department spokesman declined comment.

Jordan, who will be a senior in the 2020 season, finished third on the Volunteers last season with 428 yards rushing. He has rushed for 1,002 yards in three seasons.