ESPN 300 offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday. The No. 157-ranked prospect overall, Featheree chose the Aggies over offers from LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and others.

He is a 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman from Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, and is the No. 26-ranked prospect in the state of Texas. Fatheree was a big target, both literally and figuratively, for the Aggies in this class, and adding him to the fold helps shore up the future offensive line.

Worked hard for this opportunity! Thank you God!!I've been blessed! #committed pic.twitter.com/OK3XJq3m8P — Reuben Fatheree II (@deuce_fatheree) June 1, 2020

He is the third offensive line commit in this 2021 cycle for Texas A&M, joining four-star tackle Trey Zuhn, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect from Fort Collins, Colorado, as well as Matthew Wykoff, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound recruit out of Magnolia, Texas.

Featheree is also now the second-highest-ranked commit in the class for Texas A&M, behind wide receiver Shadrach Banks, who is ranked as the 99th-best prospect.

His commitment helps move the Aggies class forward, giving coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff five ESPN 300 commitments with Banks, quarterback Eli Stowers (the fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback), defensive end Jahzion Harris and defensive tackle Victory Vaka.

Prior to the commitment, Texas A&M had the No. 22-ranked class, one spot behind Oklahoma and one spot ahead of Alabama.