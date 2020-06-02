Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh marched alongside the Ann Arbor police chief and county sheriff at a rally protesting police violence Tuesday.

In addition to Harbaugh, Wolverines basketball player Isaiah Livers and several football players marched at the rally, organized to show solidarity between protesters and government officials after the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died last week in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd's death has prompted nationwide protests.

Community leader Mahmoud Issa, a former Michigan football player, organized the rally in Ann Arbor. Police Chief Michael Cox and Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton marched with the protesters.

"We all know there's unrest going on in the community," Issa told MLive.com. "Everyone wants to do something, but they just don't know where to start. By starting this, it gave everyone an easy way to help out, make a difference and get the message out."

Over the weekend, Harbaugh wrote on Twitter, "All injustice should be confronted and punished."

I am really proud of @JayHarbaugh @JamesHarbaughJr @grace_harbaugh for expressing themselves.

I believe in equal justice for all.

All injustice should be confronted and punished. It has to be equal and fair for all, and no one can be above the law. I pray we can get there! https://t.co/d7JQkZqdzW — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 31, 2020

Harbaugh has been known to stand up for social justice. In 2017, he went to the Senate to support Legal Services Corporation and its report on "The Justice Gap: Measuring the Unmet Civil Legal Needs of Low-Income Americans."

He was not the only coach or athlete marching Tuesday. Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden posted a photo on social media showing him holding a sign that read, "Don't only Love us on the field or the court!!"