Forever my coach: Ryan McGee on how Johnny Majors changed his life

We should all have the blessing of a person in our lives we can call, simply, Coach. Maybe it's a parent. Maybe it's someone who oversaw your athletic career, youth, pro or otherwise, no matter how long or short. Or perhaps it's the legend who had his painted portrait hanging in your parents' living room, the one who led this alma mater to its greatest moments of glory. You might have never met Bear Bryant or Dean Smith, but yet they always felt like a member of the family.

For me, Coach was Johnny Majors. Coach died Wednesday morning at the age of 85.

I never played for him, but I did work for him. When we first met, I was 19 years old, a sophomore at the University of Tennessee. I had taken a job with the Volunteers football team as a member of the video crew, manning a camera to record every practice and every game, the vital moving images that would be dissected by the coaching staff and players in their meeting rooms.

To arrive at that that job each day I walked across Johnny Majors Boulevard. To get to the practice field I walked through a museum that displayed the orange No. 45 jersey worn by Majors during his years as a Vols running back, two-time SEC Player of the Year and 1956 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

As I entered the door each day, I saw Johnny Majors' College Football Hall of Fame induction plaque. As I hit the stairs to go to the video office, I passed by the 1986 Sugar Bowl championship trophy won by a team Johnny Majors coached. And when I reached the top of those stairs I was greeted by a massive framed photo of Johnny Majors being carried on the shoulder of his team as he reached down to shake the hand of Bear Bryant, whom he'd just defeated.

Minutes later, I would ascend to the top floor of the orange and white tower that overlooked the practice fields, set up my camera, and just as the drills below had started, a hand would squeeze my shoulder.

"Mr. McGee, how are we doing today? How'd you do on that big history test this morning?"

It was Johnny Majors. The living legend. The man with his name literally over the door. Big Orange Jesus himself. And he wanted to know how I had done on my World Civ final.

That's why he's my Coach.

Johnny Majors had successful coaching stints at Pittsburgh and Tennessee. George Gojkovich/Getty Images

For three autumns and two springs, that's how it went. I kept one eye stuck into the viewfinder of the camera, pointed at the offense on the field, and one eye pointed toward Coach Majors as he talked. He talked a lot. He told me what it was like to be in the same room with General Robert Neyland. He talked about his days as an assistant coach at Mississippi State and Arkansas, days spent learning from Frank Broyles and coaching up Jimmy Johnson and Ken Hatfield, balanced by nights of hitting the bars of Starkville with the likes of Bill Dooley.

By the time I knew him, it had been nearly a decade and a half since he'd coached Pitt to the 1976 national championship, but he still spoke with almost religious reverence when he mentioned the Heisman-winning backbone of that team, Tony Dorsett, pronounced "Door-SIT."

Every one of those stories was constantly interrupted. Out of the corner of his eye he would spot something he didn't like down on the field and jerk the bullhorn perpetually glued to his right hand to his mouth. "CHECK! CHECK! CHECK! CARL PICKENS! SELL THAT ROUTE WITH YOUR EYES! IF THEY'RE LOOKING AT YOUR EYES THEN THEY AREN'T LOOKING AT YOUR FEET!"

Then it was back to the stories. About his father, small college legend Shirley Majors, who'd coached Johnny at Huntland High and then coached at Sewanee for two decades. He told me about his younger brothers, fellow Tennessee All-American Bobby, Suwanee star Larry, and Florida State's Joe, who played for the Houston Oilers.

He especially loved to tell stories about Bill Majors, hero of Tennessee's 1959 upset win over defending national champion LSU. Bill died six years later. He was a Tennessee assistant coach and was on his way to work with two coworkers when their car was hit by a train. He wiped tears away from his face every time he talked about Bill. Then he would catch himself.