Nine Georgia Tech teams, including football and men's and women's basketball, will take the day off from mandatory activities on Election Day as a way to encourage their student-athletes to vote.

The idea came from men's basketball assistant Eric Reveno, who last week tweeted about an NCAA day off on Nov. 3. The men's and women's basketball teams led the initiative, and the other Georgia Tech teams that have in-season activities followed suit. That also includes volleyball, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, women's tennis, men's indoor track and field and women's indoor track and field. The women's swimming and diving team has a meet scheduled for that day but is working to reschedule.

Georgia Tech football has a game against Duke on Nov. 7.

"I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches for identifying a great way that they can take action to make a difference in our communities and society," Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "As part of our mission of developing young people in all aspects of their lives, I feel that it is our responsibility to provide student-athletes with an environment that promotes civic duty. Through our Total Person Program, we will educate student-athletes on how to register to vote and provide them with resources that will allow them to gain a greater understanding of the issues before they fill out their ballots. I applaud everyone that is a part of this initiative."

Gonzaga coach Mark Few said Wednesday he also will cancel all team activities on Election Day as a result of Reveno's idea.

Also Wednesday, the Missouri football team walked from campus to the courthouse, where they took a collective knee for 8 minutes, 46 seconds to honor the life of George Floyd and demand justice. In addition, 62 players registered to vote.